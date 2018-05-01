Profit growth at IMAX

Shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) are higher after the company tops estimates with its Q1 report off global box office growth of 24% to $247M.

Gross profit of $50.7M was churned up. The company says adjusted EBITDA per credit facility increased 70% to $31.4M during the quarter.

IMAX signed contracts for 45 new theaters across 8 countries in Q1.

"Looking ahead, our objectives this year are focused on improving the earnings power of our core business, increasing the differentiation of The IMAX Experience relative to other moviegoing options, and reinforcing the strength of our brand amongst worldwide consumers," says CEO Richard Gelfond.

IMAX +3.11% premarket to $23.92.

