Merck Q1 revenues up 6%; non-GAAP EPS up 19%; updates guidance

Merck (MRK) Q1 results: Revenues: $10,037M (+6.4%); Pharmaceutical: $8,919M (+9.0%); Animal Health: $1,065M (+13.4%); Other Revenues: $53M (-82.9%).
Net Income: $736M (-52.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $2,844M (+16.7%); EPS: $0.27 (-51.8%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.05 (+19.3%).
Key Product Sales: KEYTRUDA: $1,464M; JANUVIA / JANUMET: $1,424M (+7%); ZETIA / VYTORIN: $471M (-18%); GARDASIL / GARDASIL 9: $660M (+24%); PROQUAD, M-M-R II and VARIVAX: $392M (+10%); ISENTRESS / ISENTRESS HD: $2812M (-8%); NUVARING: $216M (+36%); SIMPONI: $231M (+26%); BRIDION: $204M (+38%).
2018 Guidance: Revenues: $41.8B - 43.0B; GAAP EPS: $2.45 - 2.57; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.16 - 4.28.
Shares are up a fraction premarket.
