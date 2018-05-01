BP bumps to eight-year high as analysts rave about Q1 results

BP +0.7% premarket in the U.S. and setting an eight-year high in London trading after Q1 earnings topped forecasts thanks to rising oil and gas prices and production.

BP says its replacement cost profit totaled $2.4B in Q1 vs. $1.4B in the prior-year quarter; the last time BP reported such a large profit was in Q3 2014 when oil prices were hovering near $100/bbl.

In its earnings conference call, CFO Brian Gilvary said the company might consider raising its dividend later this year if oil prices remain near current levels and debt declines.

Analysts are out in praise of the Q1 results; RBC Capital lauds BP’s cash flow potential compared with peers, although Grupo Santander questions whether BP’s valuation is becoming too rich, given that the oil price is still far from historical highs.