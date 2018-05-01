II-VI reports mixed Q3 and guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares drop 1.6% premarket on Q3 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS. Q4 guidance has in-line revenue from $295M to $305M (consensus: $299.85M) and downside EPS from $0.37 to $0.43 (consensus: $0.50).

Segment revenue: II-VI Laser Solutions, $109.8M (flat Y/Y); II-VI Photonics, $116.8M (+6%); II-VI Performance Products, $68.1M (+11%).

Key metrics: Operating income, $34.8M (+7% Y/Y); book to bill, 1.13 (+8%); gross margin, 40.2% (+1.3 percentage points); operating margin, 11.8% (+0.3 pps); adjusted return on sales, 8% (-1 pps).

Earnings call is scheduled for 9 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

