Plug Power rallies after electric delivery van deal

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shoots up 6.6% in premarket trading after the company inks a deal with FedEx and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to supply the shipper with its first North American fuel cell electric vehicle delivery van for on-road use.

The class 5 zero emission EGEN delivery van is built by Workhorse and charged by a Plug Power ProGen hydrogen engine. The vehicle is currently in service at the FedEx facility in Menands, NY

"Opportunities to provide on-road customers with business-improving power solutions, as we have in our collaboration with FedEx, builds on our significant experience transforming the way our clients in the material handling industry do business," says Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh.