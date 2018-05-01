REIT IPO now? Essential Properties looking into it

It's been a rough year for the REITs, particularly triple-net lease players like Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN).

Essential Properties Realty Trust, however, has hired Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to explore going public, according to Bloomberg.

Based in Princeton, Essential's management team is made up of former Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) executives. The company owns 530 properties across 42 states. Targets are tenants the company believes to be insulated from e-commerce pressure like quick-serve restaurants, medical and vet facilities, car washes.