Encana slips despite Q1 earnings beat, higher production

Encana (NYSE:ECA) -1.4% premarket after reporting Q1 earnings of $0.16/share, beating analyst expectations for $0.13 but falling well short of $0.44 from the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total production rose to 324.4K boe/day from 317.9K boe/day a year ago, and liquids production of 145.2K boe/day rose 31% Y/Y; total Permian Basin production of 83.8K boe/day was up 49% from the same period last year.

ECA says it is on track to raise total production by more than 30% Y/Y within expected cash flow in 2018; the company expects its core assets will deliver Q4 production of 400K-425K boe/day.

ECA says non-GAAP cash flow jumped 44% Y/Y to $400M.