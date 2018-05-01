Global sales lift Under Armour

Under Armour (UA, UAA) trades higher after topping Q1 estimates and reaffirming full-year guidance.

Revenue to wholesale customers was up 1% to $779M and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 17% percent to $352M to rep 30% of total sales,

North America revenue was relatively flat (-1% currency neutral), while international revenue soared 27% Y/Y.

Revenue by category: Apparel +7% to $766M, footwear +1% to $272M, accessories +3% to $92M.

Gross margin fell 60 bps to 44.8% of sales as "accelerated" inventory management initiatives factored in. SG&A expenses were up a full three percentage points to 43.4% of sales.

Under Armour ended the quarter with an inventory position of $1.1B, up 27% Y/Y.

UA guidance: Revenue is expected to be up at a low single-digit percentage rate reflecting a mid-single-digit decline in North America and international growth of over 25%. Gross margin is seen rising ~50 bps to 45.5% of sales due to benefits from lower planned promotional activity, product costs, channel mix and changes in foreign currency. Operating income is expected tofall in a range of $20M to $30M.

Previously: Under Armour beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (May 1)