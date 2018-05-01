Seagate Tech -4.8% on Q3 with narrow revenue beat

Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX) drops 4.8% premarket after Q3 results that beat EPS estimates and narrowly beat revenue estimates with a 5% Y/Y revenue growth. Company provides guidance during the earnings call.

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 30.8%; cash flow from operations, $558M; FCF, $1.4B; cash and equivalents, $2.9B; total liabilities, $7.6B; total operating expenses, $2.4B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 9 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

