Strategy shift at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) announces a strategic business transformation plan update.

The company says it will focus resources on pursuing growth in its core product categories after undergoing a comprehensive strategic review. Those categories include market-leading brands in ammunition, hunting and shooting accessories, hydration bottles and packs and outdoor cooking products

"We believe future investment should focus on categories where Vista Outdoor can achieve sustainable growth, maximize operational efficiencies, deliver leadership economics, and drive shareholder value," says CEO Chris Metz.

Source: Press Release