Roku up 1.4% after bullish new coverage

The secular shift to internet video content will be of big benefit to Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), says KeyBanc's Evan Wingren, initiating coverage with an Overweight rating. His $42 price target suggests 29% upside from yesterday's close.

Wingren: "We see it as a unique platform play on the growth in long-form streaming video ... Its purpose-built TV operating system, OEM relationships, growing platform, and early content efforts set it up for long-term value creation as streaming video continues to see adoption globally."