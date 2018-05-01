Eaton +1.3% after raising guidance

Net income of $488M, or $1.10 per share vs. $434M, or $0.96 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Electrical Products +5%; Electrical Systems and Services +4%; Hydraulics +21%; Aerospace +7%; Vehicle +14%.

"We now expect 2018 earnings per share to be between $5.10 and $5.30, up $0.10 from our prior guidance, representing at the midpoint a 12% increase over 2017, excluding the gain on the formation of the Eaton Cummins JV and the income arising from the new tax bill in 2017," said CEO Craig Arnold. "For the second quarter of 2018, we anticipate earnings per share to be between $1.25 and $1.35."

ETN +1.3% premarket

Q1 results