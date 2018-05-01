National Retail Properties beats, lifts guidance

Q1 core FFO of $103M or $0.67 per share vs. $88.1M and $0.60 a year ago. AFFO per share of $0.67 up from $0.60.

Portfolio occupancy of 99.2% up 10 basis points during quarter and from a year ago.

Put $177M to work during quarter, including acquisition of 52 properties at initial cash yield of 6.7%.

Full-year core FFO per share guidance is lifted to $2.62-$2.66 from $2.60-$2.64. AFFO seen at $2.66-$2.70.

NNN flat premarket