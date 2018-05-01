Noble Energy +2.7% after easy Q1 earnings beat

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) +2.7% premarket after Q1 earnings easily topped analyst expectations and revenues rose 24% Y/Y to $1.29B, helped by a surge in onshore shale production and broadly higher oil prices.

Q1 U.S. onshore oil production rose more than 30% Y/Y, driven by Delaware Basin growth; total Q1 sales volumes were 370K boe/day, and the company raises its FY 2018 sales volume forecast to 350K-360K boe/day.

NBL says it reduced debt by $230M and increased total financial liquidity to more than $5B at the end of the quarter.

NBL says its FY 2018 capex range of $2.7B-$2.9B remains unchanged.

NBL says the implementation of ASC 606 impacted the presentation of natural gas and natural gas liquids volumes sold under certain contracts, primarily in the DJ Basin, but there was no impact on operating cash flows or net income.