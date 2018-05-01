Hasbro lands key entertainment assets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) officially announces that it signed an agreement to purchase entertainment brands from Saban Properties -- including Power Rangers, My Pet Monster, Popples, Julius Jr., Luna Petunia, Treehouse Detectives and others.

The deal price was $522M.

"Power Rangers is an iconic brand built on a heritage of great storytelling and merchandising with tremendous upside potential when fully executed across Hasbro’s Brand Blueprint,” says Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner.

The first set of products from Hasbro emanating from the deal will be available in spring of 2019.

The transaction is expected to close during Q2.

Source: Press Release