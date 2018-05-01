Online returns latest headache for mall landlords

via Bloomberg

The e-commerce boom has also led to a boom in online purchases being returned at brick and mortar locations. That's the retailer's problem, yes?

Not so much. According to Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) CEO David Simon, a significant number of tenants are deducting returns of online items from their brick and mortar sales figures. That means sales per square foot - a key gauge for the likes of Simon and others like GGP and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) - is lower than it otherwise might be.

Sales per square foot is not just something investors look at, but a portion of rent - sometimes all of it - is based on property revenue.

It's not all bad news for landlords, as consumers who head to the mall to return items are likely to do some shopping alongside.

GGP board member Richard Hurwitz maybe has the best solution - move away from the obsession with sales per square foot as a measure of success.