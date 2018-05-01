ADM posts strong Q1 results, sees improving outlook for soybean processing

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) +1.8% premarket after Q1 earnings easily beat analyst expectations and revenues rose 3.6% Y/Y, helped by higher margins and an improving outlook for its soybean processing.

ADM says Q1 revenue from its oilseed business, which makes up 36% of its overall revenue, rose 7.8% Y/Y to $5.6B, while its refining and biodiesel unit reported a 200% increase in operating profits thanks to a $120M tax rebate.

ADM says it processed record volumes of soybeans in North and South America during Q1 as it moved to lock in high margins; while that had not immediately translated into higher profits because of losses on forward hedges, ADM says the position will reverse later in the year.