Amazon roundup: Kid book box, mobile game prize, Boston expansion

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches the $23/box Prime Book Box for physical copies of children’s books.

Amazon says the cost of the subscription box works out to about 35% below the cumulative list price of the included books. Each box includes either four board books or two picture books or novels for older kids. All books are hardcover.

Parents can sign up for the books in intervals of one, two, or three months and the books are divided into age groups starting at baby-two years and going up to nine-12 years.

Game on: Amazon’s Mobile Masters 2018 esports mobile game tournament will have $100K in prizes. Mobile Masters will run June 23 and 24 with a broadcast from Amazon’s streaming studio in Seattle.

Boston expansion: Amazon announces plans to expand its Boston tech hub and create an added 2K tech jobs.

Amazon shares are up 0.1% premarket.

Previously: Amazon will add 3K high-tech jobs during Canadian expansion (April 30)