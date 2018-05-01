Ford U.S. sales drop off in April

Ford (NYSE:F) unit sales -4.7% to 204,651 to match the forecast from Edmunds. Retail sales were down 2.6% Y/Y during the month to 137,049 units.

Passenger car sales -15% to 42,373 units.

SUV sales -4.6% to 69,940 units.

Truck sales +0.9% to 92,338 units. F-Series sales +3.5% to 73,104 units.

The company ended the month with dealer stock of 579,699 units or 68 days' supply vs. 66 days' supply at the end of March.

Ford's sales waraup: "The industry continues operate at historically strong levels. We are seeing this with our F-Series trucks, which have now posted 12 consecutive months of year-over-year gains. The market continues to strongly favor wellequipped SUVs and trucks and our F-Series and new Expedition and Lincoln Navigator are capitalizing on this generational shift."

YTD U.S. sales -2.9% to 599,581 units.