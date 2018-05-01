More on Libbey's Q1

Libbey (LBY N/A ) reports revenue rose 1.4% in Q1, excluding the currency impact.

U.S. & Canada revenue fell 1.3% to $107.94M, driven by unfavorable product mix, foodservice channels and unfavorable channel mix in the segment

Latin America revenue up 11.8 to $34.33M, due to higher volume, pricing and a favorable currency impact.

EMEA revenue expanded 27.3% to $32.25M, favorably impacted by currency, higher volume and favorable price and product mix on product sold across all channels.

Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 18.4%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 190 bps to 17.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin advanced 300 bps to 6.6%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: Increase in the low-single digits; Capex: $50M to $55M; SG&A expense rate: ~17%; Adjusted EBITDA margin: 10% to 11%