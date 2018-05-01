Stocks slip ahead of Apple earnings, FOMC meeting

Stocks open lower as investors await Apple's latest earnings as well as the Fed's two-day policy meeting; Dow -0.6% , S&P -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.2% .

"Tonight's earnings release from [Apple] will likely keep most fundamental investors from making aggressive changes to their risk," says Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

In U.S. corporate news, Dow components Pfizer ( -2.1% ) and Merck ( -0.2% ) are lower despite delivering quarterly earnings that beat analyst estimates.

Also, Pres. Trump has delayed the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico to June 1 and has reached permanent exemptions for Australia, Brazil and Argentina.

Most S&P sectors open in the red, led by energy ( -0.8% ) and materials ( -0.8% ).

Most of the world's markets are closed for May Day, which likely will lead to lower than average volume in the U.S.; Japan's Nikkei was open, finishing +0.2% , and the U.K.'s FTSE currently +0.3% .

U.S. WTI crude oil -1.1% at $67.78/bbl.

Still ahead: ISM manufacturing index, construction spending, U.S. auto sales