Nutrisystem rallies after Q1 beat, reaffirmed guidance

Nutrisystem (NTRI +19.1% ) reports Q1 revenue of $210.93M (-0.8% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross & Operating margin declined 60 bps & 343 bps to 53.2% & 0.9% respectively.

Adj. EBITDA of $7.9M (-49% Y/Y); company repurchased $10M shares in Q1.

Outlook: Q2: Revenue of $186-$191M, Net income of $23.5-25M, EPS $0.78-0.83 & Adj. EBITDA of $38.4-40.4M. FY18: Revised revenue of $693-708M, Net income $61.8-$64.8M, EPS $2.04-2.14, Adj. EBITDA of $106.5-110.5M & The South Beach Diet brand is expected to contribute ~$70M in revenue.

Previously: Nutrisystem beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 30)