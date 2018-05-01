Analyst initiates Apple at Buy and 33% upside

D.A. Davidson initiates Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a Buy rating and a $220 price target, a 33% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Tom Forte cites Apple’s “eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand.”

Forte acknowledges that the company faces “a number of significant challenges” including the rise of Amazon and Google but expects Apple to grow sales by 7.5% per year through FY20.

Apple reports Q2 earnings aftermarket today.

Apple shares are up 0.7% to $166.49.

