Developers backing away from IDO inhibitors after Incyte's epacadostat flop

The fallout from Incyte's (INCY +0.7% ) failed Phase 3 study of IDO inhibitor epacadostat in melanoma has spread to its collaboration partners.

Endpoints' John Carroll reports that enrollment will be terminated in Merck's (MRK -0.6% ) study of the combination of Keytruda and epacadostat and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.7% ) will do the same in two combo trials with Opdivo.

AstraZeneca (AZN +0.6% ) has backed away from its planned pivotal study of Imfinzi (durvalumab) + epacadostat in advanced lung cancer.

In mid-April NewLink Genetics (NLNK +0.4% ) decided not to proceed with a Phase 1/2 study of lead candidate indoximod, also an IDO inhibitor.

Previously: Incyte's epacadostat flunks late-stage melanoma study (April 6)

Previously: NewLink down 8% after bailing on indoximod in melanoma study (April 16)