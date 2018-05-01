Developers backing away from IDO inhibitors after Incyte's epacadostat flop

The fallout from Incyte's (INCY +0.7%) failed Phase 3 study of IDO inhibitor epacadostat in melanoma has spread to its collaboration partners.
Endpoints' John Carroll reports that enrollment will be terminated in Merck's (MRK -0.6%) study of the combination of Keytruda and epacadostat and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.7%) will do the same in two combo trials with Opdivo.
AstraZeneca (AZN +0.6%) has backed away from its planned pivotal study of Imfinzi (durvalumab) + epacadostat in advanced lung cancer.
In mid-April NewLink Genetics (NLNK +0.4%) decided not to proceed with a Phase 1/2 study of lead candidate indoximod, also an IDO inhibitor.
