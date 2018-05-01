Israel postpones U.S. based test of Arrow-3

A planned live test in the U.S. of Israel’s Arrow-3 ballistic missile interceptor - jointly manufactured by Boeing (BA -1.8% ) - has been postponed.

The Israeli Defense Ministry statement said the postponement had been agreed upon with the Pentagon due to "the goal of reaching maximum readiness for a test on the American range."

No new date has been given for the live test, but another one had been planned for the summer of 2018 in Alaska. The system passed its first full interception test over the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 and was deployed in Israel in 2017.