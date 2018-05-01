Digital Turbine divesting content, advertiser/publisher businesses

Digital Turbine (APPS -1.9% ) is divesting its Content and Advertisers & Publishers businesses, in two separate deals.

It's entered into an asset purchase agreement with Australia's Chargewave on its Content business. Digital Turbine is entitled to receive some license fees, profit sharing and equity participation rights; that deal's expected to be closed in June.

It also entered an agreement with Netherlands-based Creative Clicks to sell rights, title and interest in its Advertisers & Publishers business. Digital Turbine will receive a percentage of gross profit from the customer agreements for three years. This deal's also expected to close in June.

Digital Turbine says the moves will sharpen focus on its higher-growth, higher margin Operators & OEM business, which has hit 88% revenue growth during the first three quarters of the fiscal year.