PJM says FirstEnergy nuclear plants can retire without threatening reliability

PJM Interconnection says the three nuclear power plants FirstEnergy (FE -0.4% ) is planning to retire can do so without threatening the grid's reliability, which analysts say could put upward pressure on capacity market prices.

"The results of the deactivation study fit with our analysis which forecasts the nuclear plant retirements would push the PJM capacity auction price upward to $85-$95/MW-day in absence of participation by these units," says Manan Ahuja, senior director of North American power markets at S&P Global Platts Analytics.

"Clearly, the attempt by FirstEnergy to keep open its uneconomic nuclear plants on the backs of ratepayers is a subsidy in search of a crisis - one that doesn't exist," says a spokesperson for NRG Energy (NRG -1.1% ).

FE notified PJM in late March of its plans to retire three nuclear plants in the next 2-3 years due to poor market conditions.