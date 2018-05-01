Simpson Manufacturing up 4% post Q1 results

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD +4.8% ) reported net sales increase of 11.3% Y/Y to $244.77M. Segment sales: North America +12% Y/Y to $206.21M, Europe +6% Y/Y to $36.3M and Asia Pacific +33% Y/Y to $2.27M.

Q1 overall margin: Gross declined by 122 bps to 44.3% and operating improved by 311 bps to 13.4%.

Segment margins: North America gross declined by 100 bps to 47% and operating improved by 200 bps to 17% and Europe gross was flat at 32% and operating flat at -5%.

Company repurchased shares worth $25M.

"We continue to believe we can achieve an 8% organic compound annual growth rate in consolidated net sales through 2020 from our 2016 net sales and are reiterating all of our 2020 Plan targets and assumptions associated with expense rationalization, and improved working capital management and overall balance sheet discipline, given current market conditions. Subsequent to the quarter-end, we announced an average 11.5% price increase on our wood connector products sold in the United States in an effort to offset rising raw materials costs and protect our gross profit margin, which we anticipate will go into effect in mid-June", said Karen Colonias, President and CEO.

2018 Outlook: Gross profit margin 45-46% and effective tax rate 26-27%.

