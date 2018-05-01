Nexstar +1% after expanding buybacks by $200M

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is up 1% after its board authorized a $200M expansion of its share repurchase program.

That brings total buyback capacity of Class A shares to about $252.4M, combined with remaining amounts under its authorization from Dec. 31.

That expansion reflects confidence in "growing free cash flow from operations and our commitment to allocating capital to repurchases, dividends, leverage reduction, select opportunistic accretive transactions and other purposes that can enhance shareholder value," says CEO/Chairman Perry Sook.

“With the conclusion of the 2018 first quarter, Nexstar remains confident in meeting our target for average annual free cash flow of slightly in excess of $600M for the 2018/2019 cycle, inclusive of our assumptions for a changing interest rate environment and our expectation that the company will become nearly a full tax payer in 2018," he says.

Nexstar reports its Q1 results on May 9.