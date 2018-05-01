Thermo Fisher inks deals with Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda to expand use of Oncomine Dx in clinical trials

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO -0.4% ) has entered into agreements with Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)(OTCPK:DSNKY) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCPK:TKPYY) aimed at expanding the utility of Fisher's Oncomine Dx Target Test to support each firm's clinical trials and development programs.

Fisher, committed to advancing development of Oncomine Dx as a companion diagnostic for multiple drugs, will retain global commercialization rights to the test and lead all regulatory submissions.

It has also closed a similar CDx deal with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI -1.3% ) to support poziotinib in NSCLC.

Last year, Fisher inked CDx agreements with Agios Pharmaceuticals and Blueprint Medicines.