Thermo Fisher inks deals with Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda to expand use of Oncomine Dx in clinical trials

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO -0.4%) has entered into agreements with Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)(OTCPK:DSNKY) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCPK:TKPYY) aimed at expanding the utility of Fisher's Oncomine Dx Target Test to support each firm's clinical trials and development programs.
Fisher, committed to advancing development of Oncomine Dx as a companion diagnostic for multiple drugs, will retain global commercialization rights to the test and lead all regulatory submissions.
It has also closed a similar CDx deal with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI -1.3%) to support poziotinib in NSCLC.
Last year, Fisher inked CDx agreements with Agios Pharmaceuticals and Blueprint Medicines.