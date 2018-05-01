Australia widens legal action against Rio Tinto

Australia’s corporate watchdog says it has expanded its legal action against Rio Tinto (RIO -1.2% ) and two former company executives over an alleged failure to recognize an impairment in its Mozambique coal assets in 2012 financial statements.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says it has lodged new allegations against Rio, former CEO Tom Albanese and former CFO Guy Elliott, saying the assets should have been impaired in the company’s 2012 interim financial statements, and "by not doing so... ASIC alleges Rio Tinto also engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct."

Rio says the charges are unwarranted; it also has denied any wrongdoing in a similar case brought by the SEC in the U.S.