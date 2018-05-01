Turtle Beach extends & expands esports partnership with Optic Gaming

Turtle Beach (HEAR -3.6% ) announced a multi-year continuation of its partnership with esports and gaming entertainment organization OpTic Gaming.

The updated agreement will continue seeing Turtle Beach arming OpTic's World Champion Call of Duty and Gears of War teams, and OpTic's Counter Strike: Global Offensive team with its Elite Pro line of gaming headsets and additional gear, and now extends and includes OpTic's DOTA 2 and PUBG squads.

In addition, other esports franchises under Infinite Esports & Entertainment – OpTic Gaming's holding company, are also a significant part of this partnership expansion, with further details to be revealed over the coming weeks.

Press Release