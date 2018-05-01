Celanese -4% after providing 2020 growth strategy at Investor Day

At its Investor Day, Celanese (CE -4.4% ) Chairman and CEO Mark Rohr says the company expects to raise adjusted EPS to at least $11 by 2020, representing a 14% compound annual growth rate for the three-year period, driven by value creation in its Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain segments and reinforced by shifts in market conditions and trends.

CE expects to generate $3.2B in free cash flow through 2020, while investing a third of the total in organic projects and acquisition opportunities, and expects to return $2B to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

CE also unveils plans to expand acetic acid and vinyl acetate monomer capacity and debottlenecking projects at its global manufacturing facilities; at itss Clear Lake, Tex., acetyls manufacturing facility, CE says it is on schedule to start up additional 150kT of annual VAM capacity by Q4 2018, which will boost total VAM capacity to 450kT/year, making it the largest and most efficient VAM plant in the world.