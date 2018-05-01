More on TriNet Group Q1

TriNet Group (TNET) reports Q1 Net Service revenue growth of 10.6% Y/Y to $220M & total revenue of $861M (+7% Y/Y).

Total WSEs payroll & payroll taxes processed were up 5% Y/Y to $10.32B; Total WSEs at period end were 316,715 (-4% Y/Y) & Average WSEs of 314,561 (-4% Y/Y).

Net Insurance Service revenue margin increased by 100 bps to 12%.

Operating & adj. EBITDA margin increased by 206 bps & 900 bps to 8.2% & 41% respectively, where Adj. net income jumped 84% Y/Y to $58M.

Cash & equivalents of $330M (-2% Q/Q) & total debt of $415M (-2% Q/Q).

