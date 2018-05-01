Publishers push back on Google's plan to share data consent duties

Four publisher trade associations sent a letter to Google (GOOG, GOOGL) regarding its plans to spread out the responsibility of collecting data consent for targeted ads.

Google’s plan, revealed ahead of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, has the tech giant collecting consent for users on its own properties. But the company wants help for third-party websites and apps that use Google ad tech and wants those parties to collect clear records of the consent.

Key quote from the letter: "[The proposal] seems to lay out a framework more concerned with protecting your existing business model in a manner that would undermine the fundamental purposes of the GDPR and the efforts of publishers to comply with the letter and spirit of the law."

