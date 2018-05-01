Second early-stage study of miRagen's MRG-110 on go

MiRagen Therapeutics (MGEN -3% ) and collaboration partner Servier initiate a second Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating candidate MRG-110, a microRNA-92 inhibitor, that will measure several exploratory endpoints related to its mechanism of action (in addition to safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics). Specifically, healthy volunteers with induced wounds from biopsies will each receive an intradermal injection of MRG-110.

MRG-110, having demonstrated its effect on accelerating the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical testing, may be a potential treatment option for heart failure, peripheral artery disease and wound repair.

Previously: Servier launches early-stage study of miRagen's heart failure candidate MRG-110 (March 27)