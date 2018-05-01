Qualcomm lists three concessions for ending Apple legal fight

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces three concessions it hopes will resolve its legal battle with Apple.

Qualcomm will offer a lower-cost license that charges 3.25% the cost of the device for “standard essential patents” instead of the full suite for a 5% fee.

The company will include use of its 5G patents at no additional cost.

And, as previously announced, Qualcomm will assess patent fees against only the first $400 of a phone’s selling price instead of the prior $500 cap. The discount benefits makers of premium-priced smartphones like Apple’s iPhone X.

Qualcomm shares are down 1.1% to $50.43.

