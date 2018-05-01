Xalles Holdings acquires Co-Owners Rewards Inc.

Xalles Holdings (OTCPK:XALL +50% ) executed a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of Co-Owners Rewards Inc. for an undisclosed term.

“This acquisition gives Xalles two new, foundational building blocks in the consumer e-commerce and payments space,” said Xalles CEO, Thomas Nash. He continued, “We will continue to seek out strategic acquisition targets that will complement these businesses and add value to our company.”

The Co-Owners and Amazing Living acquisition transaction is planned to close on, or before, May 15 and pursuant to that, Co-Owners Rewards Inc. and Amazing Living Enterprises Inc. will each become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Xalles Holdings.

Press Release