FAA to require additional engine inspections after Southwest accident

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is implementing rules requiring additional inspections of fan blades in engines similar to the one that failed in last month's deadly Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.5% ) accident.

The new rules follow last month's emergency directive by the FAA and European regulators requiring the inspection of nearly 700 CFM56-7B engines worldwide on Boeing 737 (BA -1.5% ) airplanes.

The FAA's announcement requires inspections by August of CFM engines with 20K cycles of use, and then regular inspections for fan blades every additional 3K cycles, or about every two years.