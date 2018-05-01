More on Ameresco's Q1 results

Ameresco (AMRC -1.4% ) Q1 revenues increased 24.4% Y/Y to $167.4M as recurring revenue streams grew 20%.

Q1 overall margins: Gross improved by 193 bps to 21.2%, operating margin improved by 536 bps to 4.9% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 499 bps to 9.4%.

Total backlog was $1.9B (+15% Y/Y), which consists if $599.6M of fully-contracted and $1.3B of awarded projects. Assets in development $221.4M or 90 MWe.

The company repurchased ~2M shares for $11.5M in Q1.

FY18 Outlook: EPS $0.60-0.70 vs consensus of $0.60; revenue of $765-800M vs consensus of $776M; Adj. EBITDA $75-85M vs consensus of $76.6M; operating income $44-52M.

Previously: Ameresco EPS of $0.16 (May 1)