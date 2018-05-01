Regulus launches early-stage study of RGLS4326 in inherited kidney cyst disorder; shares up 3%

Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS +3% ) initiates a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose clinical trial assessing RGLS4326 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), an inherited disorder characterized by the formation of cysts on the kidney that leads to failure.

The company says RGLS4326 is an oligonucleotide designed to inhibit a microRNA cluster called miR-17 that plays a key role in a range of development processes, immune, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases and aging.

ADPKD is caused by mutations in the PKD1 and PKD2 genes which code for the proteins polycystin-1 and polycystin-2, respectively. Both play key roles in kidney cell development.