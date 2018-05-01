Toyota U.S. sales fall 5%

Toyota (NYSE:TM) unit sales -4.7% to 192,428 units vs. -7% forecast by Edmunds.

Toyota division sales were down 5.1% 170,706 units. Toyota truck sales rose 1.5% Y/Y.

Lexus division sales fell 2.1% to 21,642 units.

Camry sales fell 5% but stayed close to the 30K level, while Corolla sales declined 17% to 25,896 units. Prius sales were off 24% to 7,420 units. RAV4 sales fell 2.4% to 31,007 units.

Toyota's average transaction price fell 0.1% Y/Y to $31,157 during the month, according to KBB.

YTD Toyota U.S. sales +4.1% to 764,381 units.