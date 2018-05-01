Exxon says not discouraged by Guyana duster well

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.5% ) says it remains optimistic about the prospects for finding more oil in Guyana’s waters even after failing to find commercial quantities of hydrocarbons with its most recent well.

XOM said following its financial results last Friday that the Sorubim wildcat, the eighth well drilled at the Stabroek block so far, did not hit commercial pay.

“While we’ve had really great success to date, we’ve beaten the industry standard and the rate of success in the past two years,” XOM Government and Public Affairs Senior Director Kimberly Brasington says of the company’s operations in Guyana.