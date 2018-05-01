Dreamy talk on Starbucks options

There's more details out on that activist chatter that has shares of Starbucks (SBUX +0.9% ) percolating above broad market indexes today.

Per Bloomberg, the talk is that an activist investor could push the coffee company to lever up and buy back up to 15% of its shares. There are also shareholder-friendly options available such as a spinoff of Chinese operations (think Yum China) and the global consumer products business. If you want to go really far into out into dreamland, the buzz includes discussion of a 3G buyout of Starbucks.

Previously: Activist chatter on Starbucks (May 1)