USG spikes as board authorizes deal talks with Knauf

USG Corp. (USG +3.5% ) shoots higher after the company says its board has authorized negotiations with Knauf about a potential sale of the company, after rejecting a takeover offer last month.

Knauf had been urging USG shareholders to vote against four directors up for re-election, in a move designed to prompt the board to reconsider its $5.9B offer; the push won support from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), USG’s largest shareholder, as well as proxy advisory firms.

USG says its board believes "by entering into negotiations and exchanging certain information, Knauf should be able to identify additional sources of value in combining the businesses and will see value in excess of its most recent proposal."