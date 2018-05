SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR SSGA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) - $0.0631. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.91%.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) - $0.1025. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.11%.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) - $0.0968. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.38%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) - $0.2000. 30-Day Sec yield of 5.70%.

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) - $0.0590. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.51%.

SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) - $0.2441. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.45%.

SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) - $0.1764. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.60%.

Payable May 7; for shareholders of record May 2; ex-div May 1. 30-Day Sec yield as of 04/27/2018.

Press Release