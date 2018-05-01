Facebook to allow users view into Internet-wide tracking

In the latest word on privacy tools/enhancements from Facebook (FB -0.6% ), the company says it's building a "Clear History" feature that will give users a view into what sites are tracking them across the Web along with the power to manage that information.

The new feature "will enable you to see the websites and apps that send us information when you use them, delete this information from your account, and turn off our ability to store it associated with your account going forward," Facebook says in a newsroom post.

That commonly covers the "Like" button that heavily promulgated across the Web.

The company will still provide those apps and sites with aggregated analytics, and says it can do that without storing the information in a way that could be associated with a particular account.

Facebook's F8 developer conference is set to get under way in less than an hour.