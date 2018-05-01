Uber loses its license in Brighton

Uber’s (UBER) license won’t be renewed in the English city of Brighton.

The local council says Uber isn’t “fit and proper” due to concerns over the data breach and the company’s use of drivers from outside Brighton.

Uber statement: “This is a disappointing decision for the thousands of passengers and drivers who rely on our app in Brighton and Hove. We intend to appeal so we can continue serving the city.”

