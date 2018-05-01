Waddell & Reed down 6%; earnings beat, but outflows continue

Q1 net income of $46.3M or $0.56 per share vs. $33.9M and $0.40 a year ago. Estimates were for $0.54.

AUM fell 1% Q/Q and 1% Y/Y to $80.2B, with net outflows of $1.5B vs. outflows of $2.7B in Q4 and $3.4B a year earlier.

Investment management fees fell 2% Q/Q and rose 2% Y/Y. Underwriting and distribution fees rose 4% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y.

Distribution fees rose 6% sequentially thanks mostly to higher payout rates to financial advisers starting Jan. 1. Comp and benefits fell a hair from Q4, and were up 3% Y/Y. Technology expenses rose 9% Q/Q, but slipped 2% Y/Y.

Previously: Waddell & Reed Financial beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 1)