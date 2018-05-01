Mazda April U.S. sales: -5%

Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) unit sales -4.6% Y/Y to 23,056 units.

Car sales declined 11.3% to 8,471 units.

Truck sales were down 0.2% to 14,585 units.

Mazda's sales update: "A mix of the new 2018 Mazda6, now with the option of the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T gasoline turbo engine, and the previous-generation modelled to a sales increase of 29.3 percent year-over-year, with 2,909 vehicles sold in the month of April. Mazda CX-9, Mazda’s seven-passenger crossover SUV, finished the month up 0.2 percent YOY, with 2,138 vehicles sold. Sales of the Mazda CX-9 are up 8.5 percent YTD. Sales of Mazda’s CX-line remain strong, with CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9 collectively reaching 14,585 vehicles sold in the month of April. This number represents a decrease of 0.2 percent YOY, and an increase of 8.1 percent YTD."

YTD Mazda U.S. sales +14.8% to 107,051 units.